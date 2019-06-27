U21s advance to final after 4-2 thriller

Germany U21s are through to the final of the UEFA European U21 Championship following a thrilling 4-2 victory against Romania. Nadiem Amiri had fired Germany in front, before a Puşcaş brace turned things around before the break. Luca Waldschmidt levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half, before drilling a 90th minute free kick to restore Germany's lead lead. Another free kick from Amiri followed in injury time.

40-degree temperatures at the Stadio Renato Dell‘Ara meant that an official cooling break was introduced at each 15 minute interval.

Puşcaş brace overturns early lead

Nadiem Amiri, who started in place of Marco Richter, gave Germany the lead in the 21st minute with a fantastic piece of individual skill, dribbling from the half-way line and holding off attempts to pull him down, before firing a low shot past Radu from the edge of the box.

But the Romanians, who scored four against both Croatia and England in the group stages, responded immediately by winning a penalty at the other end after Baumgartl was adjudged by VAR to have fouled Hagi. Nübel got a hand to Puşcaş’ spot kick, the fourth Germany have conceded at the tournament, but was unable to keep it out.

Boosted by the equaliser, Romania continued to apply pressure and were rewarded with a second goal on the stroke of half time, Puşcaş’ beating both his markers to head Ivan’s cross. Puşcaş could have had his hat-trick deep into stoppage time, but was denied by an athletic save from Nübel.

Waldschmidt makes the difference

If Stefan Kuntz expected an early reaction from his team in the second half, he certainly got it as Luca Waldschmidt converted from the spot with his sixth goal of the tournament (51’).

Romania failed to apply the same pressure on Nübel’s goal as they did in the first half, while Germany also lacked the decisive edge at the other end.

With the game headed to extra time, both Waldschmidt and substitute Lukas Nmecha fluffed big chances in the box. But as the clock ticked over 90 minutes, another opportunity presented itself to Waldschmidt with a free kick on the edge. Amiri laid the ball off and the competition’s leading goalscorer drilled low and through the wall into the bottom corner, his seventh of the tournament.