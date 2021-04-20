U21 to head to South Tyrol for training camp

The preparations for the U21 European Championships in Hungary and Slovenia (31st May to 6th June) will take place between 23rd and 29th May in Natz-Schabs. As was the case before the U21 European Championship in 2019, head coach Stefan Kuntz and his team will travel to the South Tyrol Alps ahead of the second part of this year's European Championship and will stay at the "Hotel Seehof Nature Retreat". Two days before the quarterfinal against Denmark on 31st May in Székesfehérvár, the team will depart for Hungary.

Head coach Stefan Kuntz said: "We know and appreciate the hotel, the nearby training grounds, the surrounding area and above all, the people who support us on site in Natz-Schabs. This will benefit us in the short and intensive training camp. Two years ago, we laid the foundation for what was a very successful tournament. I hope we can do the same this year."

“Hospitality and good conditions”

Dr. Alexander Überbacher, mayor of Natz-Schabs, says: "We are delighted that the U21 national team with coach Stefan Kuntz is holding its training camp in preparation for a European Championship here for the second time. This is a sign that they really appreciate the hospitality and the good conditions in South Tyrol and especially in Natz."

Manfred Call, responsible for the organization of the training camp, added: "It is an example of great appreciation that the U21 team will return to South Tyrol during this difficult pandemic period. I am convinced that the municipality of Natz-Schabs, with its excellent sports infrastructure and the team accommodation at the Hotel Seehof Nature Retreat, will offer the best conditions for optimal preparation."

“Make the most of the opportunities”

Joti Chatzialexiou, Sports Manager of the Talent Promotion Program, says: "We are happy to have been allowed a time window for a training camp before the second part of the European Championship. The task of the coaching team and the squad is to make the most of the opportunities in South Tyrol and to prepare in the best possible way for the quarter-final against Denmark. The chances are good that following training days together, we can build on the convincing performances in the group stage."

The U21s had qualified for the quarterfinals at the U21 European Championship at the end of March. In three games in Hungary, the team went unbeaten as they took on hosts Hungary (3-0), the Netherlands (1-1) and Romania (0-0). On 31st May, Germany will face Denmark. Unlike before the first part of the tournament, Kuntz and his team have the opportunity this time to take the time to prepare for the knockout stages.

created by mmc/bh