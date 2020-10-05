U21 squad amendments ahead of Euro qualification games

Felix Agu (Werder Bremen), Mergim Berisha (RB Salzburg), Maxim Leitsch (VfL Bochum), Linton Maina (Hannover 96) and Nico Schlotterbeck (Union Berlin) will not join up with the U21 national team. Linton Maina and Nico Schlotterbeck miss out through injury, while Maxim Leitsch has an illness. Mergim Berisha is undergoing quarantine with the rest of the RB Salzburg team after three squad members tested positive for Coronavirus. Felix Agu was not granted leave by his club, Werder Bremen after measures implemented by the state of Bremen.

Therefore, coach Stefan Kuntz has called up Stephan Ambrosius and Manuel Wintzheimer (both Hamburger SV) as well as Paul Jaeckel (SpVgg Greuther Fürth), Luca Kilian (FSV Mainz 05), Dominik Kother (Karlsruher SC), Roberto Massimo (VfB Stuttgart) and Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund) as replacements. This means there are seven players who could be in line to make their U21 debut.

On Friday (18:15 kick off), the team will face Moldova in Chisinau, before hosting Bosnia & Herzegowina in Fürth on 13th October (18:15 kick off).

created by mmc/bh