U21 players Gruda and Reitz to train with senior squad

When the Germany national football team gather at their training camp in Thuringia this weekend to kick off their preparations for this summer’s European Championship, they will be joined by two prospects from the U21 squad. Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Rocco Reitz and 1. FSV Mainz 05 winger Brajan Gruda will train with Julian Nagelsmann’s senior side up to and including next Friday's session in Blankenhain. The provisional EURO 2024 squad will then move to the Team Base Camp in team partner adidas’ home town of Herzogenaurach.

Speaking about the decision to bring the youngsters into the senior fold, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “Some of our players still have club football in the DFB-Pokal and Champions League finals and will be joining us later. We’d like to give these two young prospects a chance to show what they can do in the senior side so that the squad can train optimally in the early stages of preparation, even if one or two of them are out injured. Many thanks to U21 coach Antonio Di Salvo for our positive discussions and close cooperation.”

The national team’s first training session of the summer will take place on Monday and will be streamed on YouTube. After the first few sessions, the squad will move to the Team Base Camp in Herzogenaurach on 31st May, before facing Ukraine in Nuremberg on 3rd June and Greece in Mönchengladbach on the 7th (both 20:45 CEST).

Germany will begin their European Championship campaign against Scotland in Munich on 14th June (21:00 CEST). Their other group games will see them take on Hungary in Stuttgart on 19th June (18:00 CEST) and Switzerland in Frankfurt on 23rd June (21:00 CEST).