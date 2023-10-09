U21 match in Israel rescheduled

created by mmc/jd
UEFA have decided to reschedule all of the matches set to take place in Israel in the upcoming weeks, including the U21 EURO qualifier between Israel and Germany which was due to be played on Tuesday 17th October. The rescheduling is due to the terrorist attack on Israel and the current, exceptional situation in the country.
Regarding the decision on the new dates for the postponed games, UEFA are in discussions with the affected national teams.
