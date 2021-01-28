News

    U21 Euro qualification: “Exciting group”

    Before a ball is kicked in the of the European U21 Championship in Slovenia and Hungary, which will begin with the group stage at the end of March, the qualification groups for the next EUROs in Romania and Georgia in 2023 have been announced. Stefan Kuntz’s side will be up against some interesting sides in Group B as they will take on Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia and San Marino.

    “It is an exciting group for our new U21s to look forward to from September. We have the clear goal of asserting ourselves and qualifying or the finals tournaments in Georgia and Romania in 2023,” said Stefan Kuntz. “We’re looking forward to each match-up. It’s a mix of teams like Poland and Israel who we’ve met in the past few years, as well as other teams like San Marino and Latvia who will be new opponents for us. In addition to these teams there’s Hungary, who we’ll be facing in March in the European Championship group stage.”

    The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland and saw eight groups of six teams and one group of five drawn. Romania and Georgia have automatically qualified for the tournaments as host nations. The nine group winders and the best second-placed team will qualify directly for the finals, with the other eight second-placed teams heading into a play-off for the final four tickets. Due to its high coefficient ranking, Germany was seeded first for the group draw.

    Qualification Groups

    Group A
    Croatia
    Austria
    Norway
    Finland
    Azerbaijan
    Estonia

    Group B
    Germany
    Poland
    Israel
    Hungary
    Latvia
    San Marino

    Group C
    Spain
    Russia
    Slovakia
    Northern Ireland
    Lithuania
    Malta

    Group D
    Portugal
    Greece
    Iceland
    Belarus
    Cyprus
    Liechtenstein

    Group E
    Netherlands
    Switzerland
    Bulgaria
    Wales
    Moldova
    Gibraltar

    Group F
    Italy
    Sweden
    Ireland
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Montenegro
    Luxembourg

    Group G
    England
    Czech Republic
    Slovenia
    Albania
    Kosovo
    Andorra

    Group H
    France
    Serbia
    Ukraine
    North Macedonia
    Faroe Islands
    Armenia

    Group I
    Denmark
    Belgium
    Turkey
    Scotland
    Kazakhstan

    created by mmc/bh

    Latest Videos