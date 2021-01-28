U21 Euro qualification: “Exciting group”

Before a ball is kicked in the of the European U21 Championship in Slovenia and Hungary, which will begin with the group stage at the end of March, the qualification groups for the next EUROs in Romania and Georgia in 2023 have been announced. Stefan Kuntz’s side will be up against some interesting sides in Group B as they will take on Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia and San Marino.

“It is an exciting group for our new U21s to look forward to from September. We have the clear goal of asserting ourselves and qualifying or the finals tournaments in Georgia and Romania in 2023,” said Stefan Kuntz. “We’re looking forward to each match-up. It’s a mix of teams like Poland and Israel who we’ve met in the past few years, as well as other teams like San Marino and Latvia who will be new opponents for us. In addition to these teams there’s Hungary, who we’ll be facing in March in the European Championship group stage.”

The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland and saw eight groups of six teams and one group of five drawn. Romania and Georgia have automatically qualified for the tournaments as host nations. The nine group winders and the best second-placed team will qualify directly for the finals, with the other eight second-placed teams heading into a play-off for the final four tickets. Due to its high coefficient ranking, Germany was seeded first for the group draw.

Qualification Groups

Group A

Croatia

Austria

Norway

Finland

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Group B

Germany

Poland

Israel

Hungary

Latvia

San Marino

Group C

Spain

Russia

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Lithuania

Malta

Group D

Portugal

Greece

Iceland

Belarus

Cyprus

Liechtenstein

Group E

Netherlands

Switzerland

Bulgaria

Wales

Moldova

Gibraltar

Group F

Italy

Sweden

Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Montenegro

Luxembourg

Group G

England

Czech Republic

Slovenia

Albania

Kosovo

Andorra

Group H

France

Serbia

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Faroe Islands

Armenia

Group I

Denmark

Belgium

Turkey

Scotland

Kazakhstan

created by mmc/bh