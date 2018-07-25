U20s win final World Cup warm-up

Germany U20 Ladies go into the World Cup in France (2nd to 25th August) in good form. For their tournament dress-rehearsal, Maren Meinert’s team swept past the Netherlands 5-1 in front of 1525 fans at the Hubert Houben Stadium in Goch.

“I am very happy with how we played. It was important to get a taste of victory before the World Cup. We attacked well, created a lot of chances and gave the crowd a good game to watch”, said Meinert post-match. However, the focus turns straight back to the upcoming tournament: “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but having a win under our belt makes everything easier.”

Freigang nets brace

Laura Freigang got the first and last of the day (12’, 68’), whilst Jana Feldkamp (40’), Lena Sophie Oberdorf (52’) and Janina Minge (55’) kept the scoreboard ticking along for the DFB outfit. Joelle Smith (45’) pulled one back for the Netherlands to make it 2-1 before half time.

The game kicked off 20 minutes later due to the German team’s bus getting stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the motorway.