U20s win 1-0 in Switzerland

The Germany U20 national team won their away game in Switzerland 1-0. Substitute John Yeboah scored the winning goal in the Tissot Arena in Biel in the 73rd minute. DFB coach Manuel Baum’s side had a variety of good chances, especially in the second half, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

The first good opportunity fell to the hosts but Lorenzo Gonzalez failed to slot the ball past keeper Nico Mantl (13’). At the other end Jean-Manuel Mbom put a long shot just over the crossbar (20’). After the change of ends, the Germans created chance after chance, but neither Florian Krüger (56’) nor David Otto (64’) were able to overcome Swiss goalkeeper Jozef Pukaj. Pukaj also came out on top against Manuel Wintzheimer's shot (70’) and Jonathan Burkardt (72’) in a one-on-one.

Yeboah seals the win

But then the U20s were finally rewarded for their great efforts: Burkardt flew down the left hand side before crossing into the middle for Yeboah, who stretched out a long leg and poked it in to an empty net. Downside: Jonas David received a second yellow in the 89th minute and was sent off.

Up next it’s the away game in Aveiro against the Portuguese on 18th November for the U20s in what promises to be a great match.