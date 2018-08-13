U20s top World Cup group after third win

The Germany U20 women’s team have won their third match at the World Cup in France and enter the knockout rounds as Group D winners.

1. FFC Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang, Bayern München’s Kristin Kögel and Klara Bühl of SC Freiburg scored the goals in a 3-2 win against Haiti at the Stade de la Rabine in Vannes. Nerilia Mondesir scored the two consolation goals for Haiti, after Maren Meinert’s side opened up a 3-0 lead inside an hour. Germany will face Japan in the quarterfinal on Friday (19:30 CEST).

Meinert: "We can expect a tough opponent in Japan"

"We worked very well as a team. Our attacking play was much better today than in our previous two matches. We put into practice what we have been working on and ultimately deserved the victory," told Meinert after the match. “In Japan, we can expect a tough opponent in the quarterfinal. They have a very good tactical understanding. It will be a tough match. We will give everything, offensively and defensively, in order to make the game as tough as possible for Japan."

Germany had already qualified for the knockout stage following victories over Nigeria (1-0) and China (2-0) in their opening fixtures, thus Meinert used the outing against Haiti to rotate in several positions. Only Tanja Pawollek, Jana Feldkamp and Freigang kept their place in the starting XI.

Despite an early scare from the opposition, the DFB side took control and set the tempo letting the ball and opponent do all the work – the only thing lacking were the chances in the early stages. This soon changed when Freigang converted her second of the tournament in the 18th minute after a quick counter: Sarai Linder regaining possession on the halfway line, before breezing past her opponents and squaring the ball into the box for Freigang.

Strong start after the break

Meinert made two changes at the break, introducing Giulia Gwinn and Janina Minge. The change proved the catalyst for more attacking play as Kögel doubled the lead just four minutes into the half. The crucial third followed just over ten minutes later when Bühl fired into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Haiti reacted quickly, pulling one back in the 63rd minute through Mondesir, who then added a second to ensure a nervy final 15 minutes.