U20s show character to beat the Czech Republic

The newly formed Germany U20s side showed a lot of character at the start of the international season with a win against the Czech Republic. The Czech side took the lead twice in front of the 3265 spectators in Elversberg, however, it was Meikel Schönweitz’s side that were eventually crowned 3-2 winners in what was, in parts, a very physically game.

“The game was very varied and had a high intensity. At the beginning we had too much of a ‘friendly game’ mindset. After falling behind the boys quickly noticed they needed to up their intensity in order to get back into the game. They reacted well. There were parts where we could have played better. It is, however, the first time these boys have all played together for the U20s. The boys showed a lot of commitment, determination and dedication. We played some very good looking football today,” remarked Schönweitz.

The Czech Republic took the lead through Ondrej Sasinka’s header after 18 minutes. FC Köln’s Salih Özcan then got the equaliser just before half time. Just 25 seconds into the second half, the Czech side took the lead again through Patrik Zitny. Germany got things level in the 62nd minute when Wolfsburg’s Gian-Luca Itter’s shot from the edge of the box took a deflection and landed in the back of the net. The winning goal came three minutes later through Freiburg centre-forward Christoph Daferner.

Frommann makes sure of the win

Keeper Constantin Frommann stopped any Czech come back when, in the 74th minute, he stopped Matej Helebrand’s penalty. Towards the end of the game both sides had plenty of chances, however, the score remained unchanged.

The U20s have two more fixtures coming up. On the 12th October, they will face the Netherlands in Meppen (kick off 17.30 CEST) and then, on the 16th October, Switzerland in Emden (kick off 16.00 CEST).