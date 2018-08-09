U20s on course for quarterfinals after 2-0 win against China

The Germany Women’s U20s have taken a big step towards the quarterfinals at the U20 Women’s World Cup in France. The two-time title holders earned a 2-0 win in their second group game against China and increased hope of a third successive trophy after triumphs in 2010 and 2014. Freiburg’s Giulia Gwinn (31’) and Laura Freigang (40’) of 1. FFC Frankfurt both scored to help Maren Meinert’s side earn a second victory. After the opening 1-0 win against Nigeria in the first group match, and now the result against China, Germany top Group D with six points. Should Nigeria not win against Haiti in their match tomorrow (16:30 CEST), Germany will automatically qualify for the knockout rounds. In their last group-stage match, Gwinn and the rest of the national team will face Haiti on Monday (16:30 CEST).

“I’m so happy with how we worked defensively today. We struggled to beat our opponents individually, and of course we need to improve this. Nevertheless, we are very pleased with the 2-0 win over China,” said Meinert after the game.

Chatzialexiou: “The team deserved the win”

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the women’s national team, was at the game: “We were full of discipline and focus today and as a result deserved the win. In a few situations our counter-attacking and movement could have been better, but, on the whole, Maren Meinert’s team have done very well. There are players in this squad that have the potential to start knocking on the door of the senior team.”