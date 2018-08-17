U20s lose to Japan in World Cup quarter-finals

The German U20 women’s team have been eliminated in the World Cup staged in France. Maren Meinert’s team were defeated 3-1 in the quarter-finals by Japan in Stade de la Rabine, Vannes. Juno Endo (59), Riko Ueki (70) and Saori Takarada (73) scored for Japan, with Janina Minge (82) getting the consolation goal.

Cautious start

Both teams began the game cautiously, before Japan had the first half chance with a header. The first main attack from the Germans came after seven minutes, when Klara Bühl played a wide ball for Giulia Gwinn, whose cross was met by Laura Freigang, who couldn’t quite connect properly. The main play hereafter was in the middle of the park, with no real chances of note.

Japan almost took the lead in the 37th minute, when Saori Takarda had a free header in the penalty box, but missed the target by just centimeters. A fizzed crossed by Ueki just missed the back post on 39 minutes, with further chances coming for Ueki and Hinata Miyazawa in the first period.

Efficient Japan

The German women started well, but Japan took the lead just after an hour thanks to Endo. A reaction was needed from the German women, but the opposite came with two further goals from Ueki and Takarada. There was still time for a consolation from Minge with a low drive 8 minutes before the end.