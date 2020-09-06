U20s in goalless draw with Denmark

The Germany U20 national side had to settle for a draw in their second game of the international break against Denmark in the Ernst-Wagener stadium in Steinburg. Guido Streichsbier’s side narrowly lost 2-1 in the first game on Thursday despite their clear superiority.

Streichsbier made changes to the starting lineup after the 2-1 defeat. Just like on Thursday and even with a different side, Germany dominated the game and played some impressive attacking football, with just the final ball lacking. After a strong first 15 minutes for the hosts, the rest of the first half went by without any clear chances for either side.

Unbehaun saves Grönbaek’s header

The best opportunity of the first half belonged to the Danes shortly before the break – goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun had to make a good save from a dangerous Albert Grönbaek header (42’).

Three new attackers were introduced for the second half and they had an immediate effect on the game. Just like in the first half, however, the Danes closed the German forwards down quickly and the game was played mostly in midfield. When Lazar Samardzic had the ball in the net in the 76th minute, it was ruled out for offside. Germany ran out of steam in the final stages, while Denmark dug deep for a final push. Nevertheless, the score remained 0-0.

created by mmc/ha