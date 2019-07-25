U19s reach Women’s European Championship final

Germany U19s have reached the Women’s European Championship final after defeating the Netherlands 3-1 in their semi-final. Maren Meinert’s side have reached their second consecutive final and their ninth overall and can look forward to the final on Sunday at St Mirren Park in Paisley, Scotland (17:00 CEST). Germany’s opponents in Sunday’s final will be determined in tonight’s second semi-final between France and Spain (20:30 CEST).

In an intense match, Melissa Kössler gave Germany a 19th minute lead before Jill Baijings equalised for the Dutch on the hour mark (61’). However, in the final ten minutes, Germany clinched their place in the final as Marie Müller scored from the penalty spot (81’) before substitute Shekiera Martinez put the icing on the cake (89’).

Three changes to the starting XI

Meinert made three changes to the side that drew their final group game 0-0 against Spain. Laura Donhauser, Lisa Ebert and Melissa Kössler replaced Greta Stegemann, Lara Schmidt and Christin Meyer respectively.

Germany made a strong start, creating the first chance of the match in the third minute. Müller’s corner was met by Paulina Krumbiegel but her header flew over the bar. The Netherlands then created their first chance in the 16th minute as Joanna Van De Velde was denied by Wiebke Willebrandt.

Kössler fires into empty net

Shortly afterwards, Germany took the lead as Müller chased a long ball from Nicole Anyomi. The Dutch goalkeeper could head the ball clear and Kössler kept her composure to stroke the ball into the empty net (19’). Germany almost doubled their lead four minutes later as Joelle Smits fired her shot against the bar and the DFB-Frauen looked to assert their authority.

The Netherlands increase the pressure – Germany respond

At the start of the second half, the Netherlands tried to build some more pressure on the German defence. Meinert’s side could only hold on for so long and eventually Germany conceded an equaliser in the 61st minute. Baijing’s shot from 20 metres out flew staiht onto the right post and into the back of the net as the diving Willebrandt was moments too late to preserve her clean sheet.

Germany turned their attentions back to attack as they looked to restore their lead. After Müller and Martinez both missed good chances to score, the latter was brought down in the box and Germany were awarded a penalty with nine minutes to ago. Müller converted into the bottom right corner to put Germany back on course for the final. Meinert’s side sealed their fate with a a third goal on the counter attack in the 89th minute as Anyomi hit the post before Martinez scored with the rebound to send Germany back to the final.