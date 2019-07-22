U19s play out draw to progress as group leaders

The two teams heading into the semi-finals were already decided before kick-off, but now the Germany U19s women’s team have secured the top spot in their group. Maren Meinert’s side played out a goalless draw with Spain, with both teams going through and Germany going through as group leaders due to their superior goal difference.

“The group victory has done us a lot of good,” said Meinert, visibly happy. “We expected it to be a tough game against a strong opponent, but we showed that we are up to the challenge. All of the players got stuck in and did a really good job.”

Meinert made three changes to the team that beat Belgium 5-0. Lara Schmidt, Greta Stegemann and Christin Meyer came in for Laura Donhauser, Lisa Ebert and Melissa Kössler.

Germany’s semi-final opponent will be determined tonight (19.15 clock) in Group A between France, the Netherlands and Norway.