U19s miss out on victory against Switzerland

The U19s had to settle for a draw in their first international game of the season after going up 2-0 at half-time in Hanau.

“We wanted to stay firm at the back and we did that well in the first half,” said Coach Guido Streichsbier. “We scored twice from three chances, so everything was going to plan. After we made two mistakes in the second half though, we let Switzerland into the game. In the last 15 minutes, we were on top and could have won the match. We did a lot well, but there are still some things that we must improve on.”

Wolfsburg double before the break

Two Wolfsburg players, Charles-Jesaja Herrmann (42’) and John Yeboah (45’), put Germany 2-0 up shortly before the break, with Elias Abouchabaka missing a chance to make it 3-0 with a penalty (44’). However, the Swiss then hit back with goals from Amel Rustemoski (63’) and Dan Ndoye (73’).

Next up for the U19s is a game against Slovakia in Rüsselsheim. Both games are part of the team’s preparation for the U19 European Championship in Armenia.