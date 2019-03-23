U19s beaten by Norway in EURO qualifier

Germany’s U19s followed up Wednesday’s last-minute victory against Croatia with a 1-0 defeat against Norway in match two of their second round Euro qualification group. Their final game on Tuesday (14:00 CET) is now a must-win fixture against Hungary, with only the group victors qualifying for the EURO finals in Armenia this summer.

“We’re obviously all very disappointed," said head coach Guido Streichsbier. “The boys did well on a tough pitch and created some chances. Unfortunately we weren’t clinical enough in front of goal."

Spectacular volley secures U20s victory

More positively, Germany’s U20s started 2019 with a 1-0 win against Portugal on Friday evening. Dzenis Burnic scored the game’s only goal and in stunning fashion too. Following a Niklas Dorsch corner the ball popped up on the edge of the box where BVB midfielder was waiting to hammer home a thunderous volley in the 21st minute.

"Compliments to my team. They put our game plan into action exceptionally well and played with a lot of heart," said interim head coach Thomas Nörenberg. "We knew we had to stop the Portuguese finding their rhythm and we defended with a lot of focus, while also creating many chances up front."

The U20s face Poland next in Bielsko-Biala on Tuesday (18:00).