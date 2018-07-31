U19 Women lose European Championship final

The Germany U19 Women missed the chance to secure a seventh European title. DFB head coach Maren Meinert’s side were defeated 1-0 by Spain at the Stade Tissot in Switzerland as they were unable to repeat their triumph from back in 2011.

“We are obviously disappointed but we deserved to lose in this final,” admitted Meinert. “We never found our rhythm and did not battle enough. The strong period we then had after the break was too short and we did not create enough dangerous attacks.”

The match began as a cagey affair but it was Spain who had the better of the chances in the opening 45 minutes, although neither side was able to seriously test the keeper. However, it was the Spaniards who started the second half strongly and despite great commitment at the back from Germany to try and keep the score level, their resistance was broken with just 10 minutes to go as Maria Llompart fired in Spain’s winner.