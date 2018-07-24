U19 ladies in the semi-finals

With a 2-0 victory over Italy in the final group game, the Germany U19 ladies have progressed to the semi-finals of the European Championship in Switzerland. With Denmark’s 3-1 win over the Netherlands in the parallel game, the DFB girls, who were without Maren Meinert today, booked their place in the last four as runners up of their group. Nicole Anyomi and Paulina Krumbiegel scored the goals for Germany.

"The tension was rife, everyone could feel it. We left a lot of spaces open early on which allowed Italy to create chances. But the team gave everything and they took their chances in the final third. This win will do us a lot of good," said Bettina Wiegmann, who oversaw today’s win in Meinert’s place.