U19 European Championships cancelled

The men’s and women’s U19 European Championships have been cancelled. The UEFA executive committee came to the decision today due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects the virus would have on the competition. The men’s final tournament would have taken place in Romania, the women’s in Belarus.

According to UEFA, it is difficult to organise team travel and tournaments given the current government restrictions. UEFA’s member federations have already been notified and support the decision. Although it is regrettable that no youth competitions have been able to take place this season, UEFA say the health and safety of young players has to take priority under the current circumstances.