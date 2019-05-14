U18s defeat Belgium

Germany’s U18 men’s team ended their international matches with a win against Belgium that saw head coach Frank Kramer’s squad pick up a 3-0 win. Goal-scorers for Germany were Paul Glatzel, Erkan Eyibil, and Kevin Schade.

Germany took the lead in the 10th minute through Paul Glatzel. The team started the second half strong, and added another to their tally in the 50th minute via Erkan Eyibil. Kevin Schade added one more in the 93rd minute to make it 3-0.