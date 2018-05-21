U17s Women lose Euros final to Spain

Germany’s under-17s missed the opportunity to claim their third straight title by losing 2-0 to Spain in Lithuania on Monday night.

Two second half strikes from Eva Navarro gave the Spaniards victory, as Anouschka Bernhard’s side were unable to get the ball past Catalina Coll in the Spanish goal.

The early chances fell Germany’s way, but neither Shekiera Martinez nor Ivana Fuso were able to turn home and convert the good start into a lead. Greta Stegmann and Leonie Köster also had opportunities to open the scoring, but were denied, meaning the finalists went in 0-0 at the break.

Shortly after the restart Navarro struck first, leaving Germany keeper Wiebke Willebrandt no chance and while Bernhard’s side pushed for an equaliser they were dealt a killer blow on the break eight minutes from the end, as Navarro slotted home a second to seal it.

The previous two finals had seen Germany defeat Spain on penalties after a 0-0 in 90 minutes, but Monday saw the roles reversed in Marijampole.