U17s win in second game against Denmark

Germany U17s played their second game against Denmark inside 48 hours and they followed up a draw with a win. Coach Michael Feichtenbeiner’s team managed a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Timon Burmeister and Jan Thielmann. The first game against Denmark ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Wülfrath.

Eisenbrand made several changes to the team that started the previous game against Denmark. Only captain Mehmet-Can Aydin, Kerim Calhanoglu and Christopher Scott retained their places in the starting line up. The much-changed team fell behind in the 29th minute as Hektor Höjbjerre put the visitors into the lead.

Coach Feichtenbeiner made six changes at the break to give the team more threat going forward. Shortly after the restart, Timon Burmeister levelled things up and it was not long before Germany took the lead. Subsitute Thielmann put the home side ahead with a goal in the 68th minute, which ended up being deciding goal in a 2-1 win.