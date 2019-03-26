U17s made to wait, U19s miss out on Euros

They have missed their opportunity to win the group, but they retain hope for a place in the Euro finals – the Germany U17s team could still qualify for the Euro finals in Ireland as group runners-up. The Germany team wrapped up the mini qualification tournament in Rhineland-Palatinate with a 1-0 win against Slovenia in the Sportpark Husterhöhe Stadium, their first victory of the competition, leaving them second in the table with five points. However, Iceland hold the secure ticket to the Euro finals in Ireland after their 4-1 win against Belarus left them top of the group with seven points.

Only the seven best runners-up of the eight groups will qualify for the tournament in Ireland (3rd – 19th May 2019). In comparison with other runners-up solely the results against the group winners and third-placed team are taken into consideration, the result against the fourth-placed team is ignored. Therefore, only the two draws against Belarus (1-1) and Iceland (3-3) will count. Whether the Germany U17 team qualify as one of the seven best group runners-up will be decided in the next few days.

After a long spell of pressure, Luca Netz found the net in the 77th minute. Before this, as in both of their opening matches, Germany had wasted multiple opportunities.

U19s miss out on the Euros

Despite beating Hungary 3-0 in their final qualification fixture, Germany U19s failed to qualify for the European Championships as Norway beat Croatia 3-2. Guido Streichsbier’s side finished second behind Norway with six points. Only the team top of the group qualifies for the tournament in Armenia.

Germany put in a strong performance, with John Yeboah scoring twice (34’ & 53’), before Charles-Jesaja Herrmann (90’+4) added a third in injury time.

