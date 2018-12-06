U17s face Belarus, Iceland and Slovenia in European Championship qualifiers

The draw for the second qualifying round of the European Under-17 Championship in Dublin (3rd-19th May 2019) took place at midday on Thursday at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, and has produced three interesting games. Germany’s U17 national team (2002 year group) will face Belarus, Iceland and Slovenia in March 2019.

“We’re looking forward to being able to play these European qualifiers in front of our own fans”, said U17s head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner. “In Belarus, Iceland and Slovenia we have three new opponents at this age group. Our target is obviously to qualify for the Euros in Ireland, ideally as group winners. We will use our winter training camp in La Manga (2nd-13th January 2019) to begin intense preparation for these qualifying matches”.

Southwest German Football Association to host qualifying matches

The three European Championship qualifying matchdays will be hosted by the Southwest German Football Association on the 20th, 23rd and 26th March 2019. The winners of the eight groups and the seven best-placed runners-up will qualify for the European Championship finals, which will take place from the 3rd-19th May 2019 in Ireland. Earlier this year at the 2018 Euros in England the U17 German side missed out on qualification for the quarter-finals after finishing third in their group.

In addition to the European Championship qualifiers, the fixtures for the first qualifying round for the coming season 2019/2020 were also drawn. The U17s (2003 year group) will play against hosts Greece, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in November.

European Championship qualifying fixtures

2002 year group

Matchday 1: Wednesday, 20/3/2019 vs Belarus

Matchday 2: Saturday 23/3/2019 vs Iceland

Matchday 3: Tuesday 26/3/2019 vs Slovenia

2003 year group

Matchday 1: Wednesday 13/11/2019 vs Kazakhstan

Matchday 2: Saturday 16/11/2019 vs Azerbaijan

Matchday 3: Tuesday 19/11/2019 vs Greece

created by dfb/mmc