U17s end Euros with 3-1 victory over Austria

The German U17 national team defeated Austria 3-1 in their final group game of the European Championship in Ireland. Even before the game, Michael Feichtenbeiner’s side were unable to reach the quarter finals after tight defeats against Italy and Spain but ended the tournament on a high with an impressive performance to see off neighbours Austria and pick up their first points of the competition. As a result, the squad finished the tournament in third place behind Italy and Spain. Marvin Obuz (48’), Lazar Samardzic (53’ pen.) and Karim-David Adeyemi (67’) scored the German goals.

“We had a good game and picked up a victory in a well-fought battle. We ended our campaign with a good performance,” said Feichtenbeiner. “The fact that the team turned around a 1-0 deficit and won the game even with our exit already confirmed shows great character from the boys. Football-wise, the performance was also convincing,” said the departing head coach.

“Tournament can be important for development”

Feichtenbeiner continued, “I hope the players continue to further their career and use their experience that they have gained. If they can add more consistency and take the right lessons from the defeats to two strong teams in Italy and Spain, the tournament can be very important for their development. We need to do everything we can to develop our talent, so that we can beat the top teams once again in the future.”