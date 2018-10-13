U17s draw 1-1 with Denmark

The German U17 side have drawn 1-1 with Denmark in the first of two international games. Michael Feichtenbeiner put the team in front in the early minutes of the game (10’) and Tomas Damtoft scored for the visitors (56’) to level the scores.

“Overall we played well in the first half in terms of possession and dominance and had the advantage in the game. In the second half, despite the fact we conceded, we had even more chances,” said Feichtenbeiner. “In the first half we had spells of dominance where we produced the build-up play that I would have imagined. The Danes struggled to find the equalizer but just about managed to. We weren’t able to score a second goal despite the chances we had.”

“After they leveled the scores we lost our way for 15 minutes or so. I wasn’t happy with that. That really blew us off course,” explained Feichtbeiner. “On the other hand you have to think of the positives from the players - they put the goal away and had lots of good chances. Unfortunately we then let them back into the game. That annoyed us and we will work on that. Towards the end we were lucky that the Danes didn’t get a second and win the match.”

Nebel: Third goal in three games

Nebel quickly put the German U17 side into the lead (10’) in front of 1485 fans at the Lhoist Sportpark. Afterwards Germany dominated the match with the majority of possession, had good chances to score a second, however they were not converted. As the Danes became stronger in the second half, Tim Schreiber of RB Leipzig was able to parry the majority of shots but was powerless to Damtoft’s shot from 18 yards (56’).

In the closing stages, Germany were pushing for a winner. Substitute Timon Burmeister had a shot from an acute angle (71’) while Nebel was unable to convert a one-on-one against the Danish goalkeeper Jonathan Edgidius (72’).

Wasteful in the final third

Ware Pakia (74’) and Jetmir Atmeti (77’) also had two big chances, however Egidius was equal to both efforts. Denmark had hardly any relief in this period of the game and defended diligently in front of their goal. Nevertheless, Nebel was able to push forward with the ball on a 15-metre run, however his effort went high over the bar (88’).

The chance to rectify this result is luckily not far away, as the U17 team meet Denmark again on Monday (15:00 CEST) in Meerbusch. Feichtenbeiner announced that there will “definitely be changes to the starting XI. Of course I want to give every player the chance to play and see what they do.”