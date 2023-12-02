U17s beat France to win first World Cup title

They’ve done it! The Germany U17s battled to a 4-3 penalty shootout (2-2 after full time) win over France in the World Cup final in Indonesia, claiming the crown of U17 world champions for the first time. Almugera Kabar scored the decisive penalty, although VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Konstantin Heide was the ultimate hero, saving three spot-kicks in the shootout.

Paris Brunner’s first-half penalty (29’) put Germany ahead at the break, and Noah Darvich doubled the lead with a back-post finish from a tight angle (51’). However, France immediately offered a response through Saimon Bouabre, who fired a low shot past Heide to put the game back in the balance. Things took a turn for the worst when a second yellow card for Winners Osawe (69’) meant that Christian Wück’s side would have to see out the final stages of the match with just ten men. Despite their resilience, a gap finally opened up in the tiring defence for Mathis Amougou to level the scores in the 85th minute and send the game straight to penalties.

Germany were on the back foot after Eric da Silva Moreira missed their first spot-kick to give the French the upper hand. However, a shot against the crossbar from Nhoa Sangui was followed by Heide’s save against Bastien Meupiyou to put the DFB-Team ahead after for attempts each. Paris Brunner stepped up for the tenth and potential match-winning penalty, but was kept out by goalkeeper Paul Argney to send the shootout into sudden death. Tidiam Gomis missed the first effort for Les Blues, and Borussia Dortmund’s Almugera Kabar held his nerve to claim an historic trophy for Germany.