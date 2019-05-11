U17 women in semi-finals after 3-1 win over Austria

With a win in their last group stage match, Germany's U17 women's team have qualified for the semi-finals of the European Championship in Bulgaria. Head coach Ulrike Ballweg's team defeated Austria 3-1. Goal-scorers for Germany were Carlotta Wamser (17', 69') and Sophie Weidauer (39').

While the DFB-Frauen secured their victory, England defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to ensure that Germany would finish as the group winners with six points. The DFB-Frauen U17s will face Portugal in the European Championship semi-finals on Tuesday (13:00 CEST). Portugal finished in second place in Group A to secure their place in the last four. Ballweg’s side started the tournament with a 4-0 win against England before a narrow 3-2 defeat against the Netherlands.

”I’m very, very proud of my team’s performance,“ said Ballweg at full time. “We did exactly what we planned to do. We wanted to dominate the game and therefore progress to the semi final. We will take a lot of positives from the match into the Portugal game. A semi final against the European champions is never easy but we are optimistic that we can achieve our dream of reaching the final.”