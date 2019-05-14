to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    U17 women advance to fourth consecutive Euro final

    Germany’s U17 women’s team are through to the finals of the European Championship for the fourth time in a row after defeating Portugal 2-0. The team will be looking for their seventh title when they take to the field on Friday (13:00 CEST). Head coach Ulrike Ballweg’s team will face off against either Spain or the Netherlands in the final.

    Sophie Weidauer (25’) opened the scoring, and Carlotta Wamser added another in the 50th minute—her fourth of the tournament.

    created by dfb/mmc

