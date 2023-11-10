Two new faces and three players make a return for Berlin and Vienna

Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has included two new faces and three returning players in his 27-man squad for the international fixtures against Turkey on 18 November (20:45 CET) in Berlin and against Austria on 21 November (20:45 CET) in Vienna. RB Leipzig’s goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and Werder Bremen’s striker Marvin Ducksch have been called up to the national team for the first time.

Additionally, Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and FC Bayern München’s Serge Gnabry return to the squad. However, Gnabry’s club teammate Jamal Musiala picked up a muscle injury on Wednesday evening in their Champions League game against Galatasaray and is not available for selection as a result.

Nagelsmann: “These games will be full of passion”

Julian Nagelsmann said: “I’m really looking forward to these two games and the fact that they will be emotionally charged and loud. There will also be lots of Turkish fans in the ground in Berlin. The game against Austria is a game against our neighbours, whilst it’s also a prestigious clash in a beautiful city in a stadium steeped in history. There will definitely be an extraordinary atmosphere in Vienna and it’s an important game for us. These two games will be full of passion and we want to make use of them.

The national team will meet up together on Monday in Frankfurt and will prepare for their games at the DFB Campus. In the lead-up to the European Championships on home soil, Germany face off against Turkey at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, which is the venue for the UEFA EURO 2024 final, on 18 November (20:45 CET). Following that, Julian Nagelsmann’s side will take on Austria in Vienna on 21 November (20:45 CET) in their last international game before the start of the European Championships year.