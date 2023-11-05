Two all-Bundesliga ties in the round of 16

Despite only six top-flight teams being in the pot for the DFB-Pokal last-16 draw, two ties between Bundesliga rivals will be played in the upcoming round. The highlight match of the draw sees VfB Stuttgart host Borussia Dortmund. The draw took place during half time of the Frauen-Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Wolfsburg, with Paralympic cyclist Denise Schindler invited to draw the balls from the pot at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. The ties are to be played on the 5th and 6th December 2023.

After slaying the giants of FC Bayern München, third-tier 1. FC Saarbrücken will meet last year’s runners-up Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 and can look forward to another mouth-watering home cup tie. FC 08 Homburg, the last remaining fourth-tier side, also have a difficult tie in front of them in the form of current Bundesliga 2 leaders FC St. Pauli. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who currently find themselves on top of the Bundesliga table, were drawn at home to another team from North Rhine Westphalia, SC Paderborn 07.

Three ties between second-tier sides round off the draw, and there is certainly a lot of tradition amongst these sides. Hertha BSC will play Hamburger SV at home, 1. FC Kaiserslautern will host 1. FC Nürnberg, whilst Fortuna Düsseldorf travel to 1. FC Magdeburg.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, half of which are set to be played on 30th and 31st January, and on 6th and 7th February. The final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin will take place on 25th May 2024.

The last 16 draw in full:

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

1. FC Saarbrücken vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Hertha BSC vs. Hamburger SV

FC Homburg vs. FC St. Pauli

Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Paderborn

1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. 1. FC Nürnberg

1. FC Magdeburg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

created by mmc/bw