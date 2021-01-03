16 teams are still in the running to lift the DFB-Pokal this season.

Two all-Bundesliga battles in the round of 16

February’s round of 16 matches in the DFB-Pokal will feature two all-Bundesliga match-ups. VfL Wolfsburg will host FC Schalke 04, while VfB Stuttgart welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach. The draw took place on Sunday evening, with former Olympic champion ski jumper Sven Hannawald conducting the draw. DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth oversaw the event.

Second division SV Darmstadt 98 will face the winner of Bayern München/Holstein Kiel, which will be played on 13th January (20:45 CET). The sole fourth-tier side left in the competition, Rot-Weiss Essen, will face the winner of Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt. The second round match between the two Bundesliga sides will be played on 12th January (20:45 CET).

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund play host to relegated SC Paderborn, while VfL Bochum pay a visit to RB Leipzig. Greuther Fürth face a trip to Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln visit Jahn Regensburg. The matches will take place on 2nd and 3rd February 2021.

The Last 16

VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Schalke 04

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Holstein Kiel/Bayern München vs. SV Darmstadt 98

Werder Bremen vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth

RB Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum

Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn 07

Jahn Regensburg vs. 1. FC Köln

Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt

created by dfb/mmc