News

    Two all-Bundesliga battles in the round of 16

    February’s round of 16 matches in the DFB-Pokal will feature two all-Bundesliga match-ups. VfL Wolfsburg will host FC Schalke 04, while VfB Stuttgart welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach. The draw took place on Sunday evening, with former Olympic champion ski jumper Sven Hannawald conducting the draw. DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth oversaw the event.

    Second division SV Darmstadt 98 will face the winner of Bayern München/Holstein Kiel, which will be played on 13th January (20:45 CET). The sole fourth-tier side left in the competition, Rot-Weiss Essen, will face the winner of Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt. The second round match between the two Bundesliga sides will be played on 12th January (20:45 CET).

    Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund play host to relegated SC Paderborn, while VfL Bochum pay a visit to RB Leipzig. Greuther Fürth face a trip to Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln visit Jahn Regensburg. The matches will take place on 2nd and 3rd February 2021.

    The Last 16

    VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Schalke 04

    VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Holstein Kiel/Bayern München vs. SV Darmstadt 98

    Werder Bremen vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth

    RB Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum

    Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn 07

    Jahn Regensburg vs. 1. FC Köln

    Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt

    created by dfb/mmc
    ###more###

    February’s round of 16 matches in the DFB-Pokal will feature two all-Bundesliga match-ups. VfL Wolfsburg will host FC Schalke 04, while VfB Stuttgart welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach. The draw took place on Sunday evening, with former Olympic champion ski jumper Sven Hannawald conducting the draw. DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth oversaw the event.

    Second division SV Darmstadt 98 will face the winner of Bayern München/Holstein Kiel, which will be played on 13th January (20:45 CET). The sole fourth-tier side left in the competition, Rot-Weiss Essen, will face the winner of Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt. The second round match between the two Bundesliga sides will be played on 12th January (20:45 CET).

    Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund play host to relegated SC Paderborn, while VfL Bochum pay a visit to RB Leipzig. Greuther Fürth face a trip to Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln visit Jahn Regensburg. The matches will take place on 2nd and 3rd February 2021.

    The Last 16

    VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Schalke 04

    VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Holstein Kiel/Bayern München vs. SV Darmstadt 98

    Werder Bremen vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth

    RB Leipzig vs. VfL Bochum

    Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn 07

    Jahn Regensburg vs. 1. FC Köln

    Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt

    Info Tool
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos