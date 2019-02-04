Two 2. Bundesliga rivals ahead of their big chance

One thing is certain ahead of the DFB-Pokal round of sixteen matches: a 2. Bundesliga club will definitely qualify for the quarter-finals. North-Rhineland Westphalia rivals MSV Duisburg and SC Paderborn will face each other on Tuesday, 5th February (20:45 CET) as the two second tier sides battle to reach the quarter-finals and the financial incentives that come with an extra match in the competition.

The visitors from Paderborn still remember their only DFB-Pokal quarter-final appearance very well. At the 27th attempt, Steffen Baumgart’s side reached the quarter-finals last season but ultimately fell to a 6-0 defeat against record champions FC Bayern München. However, the visitors have a good chance of repeating last season’s success and qualifying for the quarter-finals. Paderborn have been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal first round on sixteen previous occasions whilst reaching the second round on nine previous occasions and the last sixteen just once. Duisburg have enjoyed a lot more success in the competition compared with their Westphalia rivals. The former Bundesliga club have reached the DFB-Pokal final on four occasions, most recently in the 2010/2011 season when Duisburg fell to a 5-0 defeat against FC Schalke 04 in Berlin. Despite reaching the final on four occasions, Duisburg are still waiting for their first DFB-Pokal triumph.

Duisburg’s weaknesses at home – not against Paderborn

MSV Duisburg have home advantage going into this last sixteen clash but they haven’t enjoyed much success at home so far this season. Before the winter break, the Zebras had only secured three points out of a possible 27 at home so far this season. Duisburg have lost eight of their nine home matches this season but their one victory came against Paderborn on 3rd November 2018. Duisburg are currently unbeaten in eight matches against Paderborn and the two teams have met in the DFB-Pokal before. Paderborn were on the winning side on 5th August 2013, securing a 3-2 away win in Duisburg.

Paderborn have secured three away wins so far this season and despite their loss in Duisburg, it has been a very successful first half of the season for the side promoted from the 3. Liga. Paderborn secured 28 points before the winter break and are in a strong position to secure 2. Bundesliga football for another season. Meanwhile, Duisburg are in the relegation battle after losing four consecutive matches in December. The club appointed Torsten Lieberknecht as their new head coach but he hasn’t been able to turn their fortunes around.

In this season’s DFB-Pokal, Duisburg defeated fifth tier side TuS Dassendorf 1-0 in the first round before keeping another clean sheet against fellow second tier side Arminia Bielefeld in the second round (3-0). Paderborn defeated FC Ingolstadt 2-1 in the opening round before winning 3-0 away at fifth tier side BSG Chemie Leipzig in the second round.