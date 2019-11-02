Knaak has stepped in after Felix Neureuther pulled out through illness

Turid Knaak and Andreas Köpke to draw DFB-Pokal last 16

Germany Women’s international Turid Knaak will help draw the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Sunday from 18:00 CET. The 28-year-old SGS Essen midfielder has stepped in after skiing star Felix Neureuther pulled out because of illness. The DFB-Frauen player will be assisted by Germany goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke. Here’s everything you need to know this season's last-16 draw at the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

When does the draw begin?

The draw will start at 18:00 CET.

Who will draw the clubs?

Turid Knaak has eleven caps for the German Women’s national team and was an U20 Women’s World Cup winner in 2010, as well as an U17 European Champion in 2008. The 28-year-old attacker has been at SGS Essen since 2017/18. She will draw the balls from the pot, before handing them over to Germany goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke to open and read out the name of the club.

Which teams remain?

Bundesliga: 1. FC Union Berlin, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Bayern München, FC Schalke 04, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Hertha BSC, RB Leipzig, TSG Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen

Bundesliga 2: Karlsruher SC, VfB Stuttgart

3. Liga: 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Regionalliga: 1. FC Saarbrücken, SC Verl

How many pots are there?

Just one. Unlike in the first two rounds, all 16 remaining teams can face anyone.

How will home advantage work?

Clubs in the 3. Liga, Regionalliga and Oberliga (1. FC Kaierslautern, 1, FC Saarbrücken and SC Verl) are all give home advantage should they face a team out of the Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2 or 3. Liga. If two of those teams are drawn against each other, however, the team drawn first will play at home.

When will the last 16 be played?

There will be two games at 18:30 CET and two at 20:45 CET on both 4th and 5th February 2020.

Following rounds:

Quarterfinals: 3rd/4th March 2020

Semi-finals: 21st/22nd April 2020

Final in Berlin: 23rd May 2020

