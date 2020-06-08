Trapp: "Every mistake is punished against Bayern, we have to keep our full concentration"

Trapp: “We need a perfect day”

DFB.de: Eintracht Frankfurt have proven that they can beat FC Bayern, with a 5-1 win in the first half of the season. You were only able to watch due to a shoulder injury. However, in the second half of the season, you recently lost 5-2 against them. What can the team take from these two matches?

Trapp: …but I’m not thinking about it. As a team we always want to win, no matter who we’re against.

DFB.de: Do you know what your personal record against FC Bayern is?

Trapp: The club’s development over the past few years played the most important role, which of course includes the cup win and qualification for the Europa League. I also knew what the club was like due to my previous time in Frankfurt. Before moving to Paris, Eintracht was a really important part of my career; I was captain here, I felt really at home here. And that’s why I chose Frankfurt over any other club.

DFB.de: You returned to Frankfurt shortly afterwards. How big of a role did the cup win and qualification for the Europa League play in your decision?

Trapp: I followed the game from Paris at the time and I was really happy that Eintracht won. I had goosebumps watching it and seeing the scenes when they arrived back in Frankfurt

Trapp: Yes, I know it…

DFB.de: Nine games, nine defeats, 28 goals conceded…

Trapp: That Bayern can also be vulnerable when they lose concentration. The 5-1 came under special circumstances; you should rather look at the previous game, when we were rewarded for not giving up, but unfortunately, we were punished for every mistake. We need to keep our full concentration. In order to beat Bayern, you need a perfect day.

DFB.de: The game will take place in Munich. Normally that would be a clear disadvantage. Is that no longer a factor due to playing behind closed doors?

Trapp: It’s difficult against Bayern, with or without supporters; you just have to look at their current record. There’s no difference. It’s more the case that, under normal circumstances, we would have travelled to Munich with 8,000 to 10,000 fans supporting us, which would have helped us enormously.

DFB.de: Changing the subject; you spent three years at Paris Saint-Germain, winning two championships and three domestic cups. You also experienced a tough competition for places with Alphonse Aréola. Looking back, what did you make of your time there?

Trapp: My time in Paris was extremely important for my development, both as a player and as a person. You start to pick up this winning mentality. Because you are expected to win every game there. This mentality rubs off on you. It’s something that you quickly adopt.

DFB.de: You played with Neymar during your time there, one of the most popular footballers in the world. What did you make of him as a person?

Trapp: I only have good things to say about him. He’s one of the happiest, most honest people you could ever imagine.

DFB.de: And how about Kylian Mbappé, who has been voted as France’s Footballer of the Year for the past two years?

Trapp: Kylian is still very young, but already a super star. He has a huge future ahead of him.

DFB.de: There could be a reunion in line with Mbappé when Germany face France in the group stages of the EUROs next year. The number one and number two goalkeeper positions appear to already be firmly occupied by Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen. Are you setting yourself the target of being the number three or are you aiming for even higher over the next year?

Trapp: Manu has been playing at an absolute top level for ten to twelve years now. Marc has developed extremely well at Barcelona. So if I manage to be a part of the national team then it means I’m performing really well. I want to develop myself as much as possible in every match and every training session and play as many games for Germany as I can.

DFB.de: You were the number three goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup. Mentally, is it a big challenge to be the number one for your club and the number three for your national team?

Trapp: No because it doesn’t make a difference in training. You give it your all, whether you’re starting or not. Furthermore it’s always something special to be a part of this team.