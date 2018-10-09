Trapp and Goretzka drop out, Leno and Gnabry called up

Leon Goretzka and Kevin Trapp have both been ruled out of the two UEFA Nations League away games against The Netherlands on Saturday and France on Tuesday. Both players were also unable to take part in training today, which took place in Berlin in front of 5,000 spectators.

The Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper has had to drop out due to muscle problems and will be replaced by Bernd Leno. Leon Goretzka will return to Munich because of muscle tightness. FC Bayern teammate, Serge Gnabry, will take his place in the squad.