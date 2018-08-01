Town of Oberhausen hoping for upset over Sandhausen

Following their 2-1 triumph in the Niderrhein regional Cup final against Rot-Weiss Essen, Rot-Weiß Oberhausen are now preparing for their first-round clash on Saturday, 18 August against SV Sandhausen, who finished mid-table in the 2. Bundesliga last season. They last made it to the first round in 2011, narrowly losing 2-1 to FC Augsburg after extra time.

“RWO have a chance to reach the second round with the support of their fans. This is like a cup final. That is the big goal which the team will throw everything at achieving. But we will need the entire 8,000 strong population of Oberhausen, who stand behind the team like a wall,” said Oberhausen sporting director Jörn Nowak. RWO striker Philipp Gödde firmly believes in his side’s chance of progressing to the second round. “Fundamentally, we are just happy to be competing in the DFB Pokal. Knowing that the Cup writes its own rules, we are looking forward to this match and will do everything we can to cause problems for Sandhausen.

This will be Oberhausen’s 32nd time in the competition. Their most successful campaign came back in 1998/1999, when they reached the semi-final but went out to FC Bayern München, losing 3-1. Werder Bremen went on to beat Bayern in the final 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 finish.