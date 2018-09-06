Toni Kroos is Germany footballer of the year

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos has been name Germany footballer of the year. He was presented with a trophy before Germany’s opening UEFA Nations League match against France by DFB president Reinhard Grindel and Kicker chief editor Rainer Holzschuh.

The 28-year-old midfielder won the award for the first time after receiving the most votes (185) in a poll organised by the sports magazine Kicker. He follows last year’s winner and 2014 world champion Philipp Lahm. Nils Petersen came second in the poll with 39 votes while Naldo received 38 votes.