Toni Kroos forced to withdraw from international squad

Toni Kroos will not be able to feature for Germany in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Iceland (25th March), Romania (28th March) and North Macedonia (31st March), and will now return to Spain.

The Real Madrid midfielder arrived to the team headquarters in Düsseldorf with adductor issues, which have proven persistent enough to make it impossible for Kroos to feature.

“Toni underwent a thorough check-up from our medical staff and treatment. He would have preferred to stay with us, and I hate to have to see him go. However, with an eye on this summer’s EUROs we’ve decided that it’s more important that he recover fully first,” said head coach Joachim Löw.