Törles Knöll: a striker on the rise

U21 coach Stefan Kuntz has called up Törles Knöll for the first time for the two last internationals of the year against The Netherlands on Friday and Italy on Monday. DFB.de introduces the potential debutant.

Törles Knöll’s motto is ‘hard work reaps rewards’. This was definitely the case for his call up to the U21 squad. “It is an honour and a privilege to be involved in the squad,” said the 1. FC Nürnberg forward. “I worked really hard on improving myself in the last few months and I believe this is coming to fruition.” Knöll has developed from a goal poacher to a more all-round forward, such as improving his build-up play and running into the channels.

After scoring 21 goals in 30 games, the 21-year-old left HSV reserves to join the Bundesliga club. Knöll has made ten appearances for 1. FC Nürnberg this season and managed to score a goal and get an assist. “I have made the step up from the fourth division to the top division and there was no certainty that I would get any game time this season. The call up to the U21s tops off a great few months. I am very grateful to the players and coaches at FCN for giving me the opportunity,” explained Knöll.

“Real sense of competition in the U21s”

Knöll showed his technical and tactical ability in his first training session for the U21s. “There are lots of already-established players in the squad, players with lots of Bundesliga experience or even Champions League experience. The training sessions are really competitive.”

Törles Knöll already feels a connection with head coach Stefan Kuntz. “You can definitely tell that the coach still thinks like a striker,” said the Nürnberg attacker. “He encourages us to have lots of shots and knows how exactly how to get the strikers involved in the game. This really helps my game.”