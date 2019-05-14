Tobias Stieler to referee the Pokal final: “Highlight of the season”

The DFB-Pokal has been in Berlin in Thursday. Both finalists have known for several weeks too. Now the referee team has also been announced. FIFA referee Tobias Stieler will officiate the DFB-Pokal final between RB Leipzig and record champions FC Bayern on May 25th (20:00 CEST) in the Olympiastadion.

“Tobias Stieler has deserved this selection after taking charge of more than 100 Bundesliga matches and 19 DFB-Pokal games in the various rounds,” said DFB vice-president Ronny Zimmermann, who is responsible for the referees.

The final cannot be compared with any other domestic German fixture, according to Stieler: “The DFB-Pokal is the highlight of the season and everybody looks forward to it. The referee team is excited for the amazing atmosphere in the city and in the Olympiastadion.”

Stieler: “A vote of confidence as well as nice appreciation”

“Tobias Stieler is part of the modern generation of referees that are incredibly fit and can follow the tempo of any game without any problem. His game management has also significantly improved this season and he has had a good campaign, including his impressive performance in the Borussia Dortmund vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf game recently,” commented Lutz Michael Fröhlich, the leader of the elite referees, who also added: “Tobias and his team thoroughly deserve this nomination.”

The 37-year-old will be assisted by Christian Gittelmann and Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck for the 76th DFB-Pokal final. Bibiana Steinhaus will be the fourth official, while the video assistants will be Tobias Welz and Dr. Martin Thomsen.

“To be selected to referee the DFB-Pokal final is a huge vote of confidence and a nice bit of appreciation for our performances this year,” said a pleased Stieler. “I wouldn’t have made it to the cup final without my linesmen. By that, I don’t just mean my current team with Christian and Matthias, but also Patrick Ittrich and Sascha Thielert, who have worked alongside me for a long time and have also supported me well.”