Title-holders travel to face Ulm

Last season’s DFB Pokal winners Eintracht Frankfurt will travel to SSV Ulm 1846 on Saturday, 18 August (15:30 CET) in the first round of this year’s competition. Ulm, who currently play their football in the Regionalliga, will be involved in the first round for the 21st time in their history. However, quite some time has passed since their last appearance. The Swabians have not featured in the tournament since the 2001/2002 season. Their 3-0 win over TSV Ilshofen in the regional Württemberg Cup earned them their ticket to the first round proper. Now they must tackle Eintracht Frankfurt, not only Bundesliga opposition, but also the team which stunned record champions FC Bayern München in last season’s final in Berlin with a superb 3-1 victory. With that, Eintracht ensured that they would be entered into this year’s Europa League draw.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome the reigning champions,” said new head coach Holger Bachthaler. Ulm’s chairman Anton Gugelfuss is also delighted about the draw dealt to his club. “This is a fantastic match for the team and the whole region.”

The Regionalliga club were one of the strongest sides in the DFB Pokal during the 1980s and 1990s, even reaching the quarter-finals in the 1981/1982 season, losing only in extra time 3-1 to VfL Bochum. Ulm finished 9th in the league last season.