Timo Werner: “We took our chance and saved our tournament”

A memorable match: Timo Werner played a part in both Germany’s goals in their 2-1 win over Sweden. He set up Marco Reus’ goal with a low cross and was fouled in the fifth minute of extra time to win that fateful free-kick. The 22-year-old spoke to DFB.de about the nail-biting contest in Sochi.

Question: Mr. Werner, how happy and surprised are you?

Timo Werner: After Sweden opened the scoring we were really low. It was a very bitter moment. But we started the second half well by equalising. After Jerome Boateng’s second yellow we didn’t give up, rather kept pressing. We always believed we could still win.

Question: What was it like seeing Tony Kroos’ free kick go in?

Werner: In this tournament there are no normal goals. The emotional extremes are obviously own goals and dream goals. This was a veritable dream goal. We’re still in the tournament because of it.

Question: Germany created so many chances, but the ball just wouldn’t cross the line. Did you begin to get worried?

Werner: Of course. We could have been one or two up before Sweden scored themselves. We had good chances but just couldn’t convert them. There was a bit of bad luck involved, too.

Question: Can such a victory give die Mannschaft a boost?