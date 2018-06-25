Timo Werner: “We took our chance and saved our tournament”

A memorable match: Timo Werner played a part in both Germany’s goals in their 2-1 win over Sweden. He set up Marco Reus’ goal with a low cross and was fouled in the fifth minute of extra time to win that fateful free-kick. The 22-year-old spoke to DFB.de about the nail-biting contest in Sochi.
Question: Mr. Werner, how happy and surprised are you?
Timo Werner: After Sweden opened the scoring we were really low. It was a very bitter moment. But we started the second half well by equalising. After Jerome Boateng’s second yellow we didn’t give up, rather kept pressing. We always believed we could still win.
Question: What was it like seeing Tony Kroos’ free kick go in?
Werner: In this tournament there are no normal goals. The emotional extremes are obviously own goals and dream goals. This was a veritable dream goal. We’re still in the tournament because of it.
Question: Germany created so many chances, but the ball just wouldn’t cross the line. Did you begin to get worried?
Werner: Of course. We could have been one or two up before Sweden scored themselves. We had good chances but just couldn’t convert them. There was a bit of bad luck involved, too.
Question: Can such a victory give die Mannschaft a boost?
Werner: In the changing room it was pure elation. Several of us just started shouting. Some couldn’t speak. I almost cried when we scored the second. We absolutely deserved that win today.
Question: Can the win be a turning point?
Werner: It has to be. I believe that the chance we took has saved our tournament.
Question: What happened in the dressing room at half time? Germany seemed a different team after half time.
Werner: We played very well in the first 15 minutes. After Sweden’s goal we had ten poor minutes of play. We were shocked and angry with ourselves. During the break we shifted things around with Mario Gomez as a second striker and me on the wing. We had a very good attitude. We wanted to win and eventually made it happen.
Question: Was Joachim Löw noisy during half-time? Yes, but not in a negative way. He noticed that we were playing well. It was a simple mistake that led to the goal. It happens in football; a mere wayward pass and before you know it, the ball was nestled into the corner of the net.
Question: How did you find playing on the win? You were very busy.
Werner: That was my job. And it went quite well given I helped set up two goals. Basically, I can sleep well tonight.