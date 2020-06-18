Werner: "For me, it was clear that my next step would be to go abroad."

Timo Werner to move to Chelsea FC

National team striker Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season to join the Premier League's Chelsea FC. RB Leipzig announced this news on Thursday. Werner is said to have signed a five-year contract with the Londoners. The Blues activated the release clause in Werner's contract.

Werner will complete his move to Stamford Bridge on July 1st. He will therefore no longer be available to play for Leipzig should they reach the Champions League final in Lisbon. Leipzig have Werner to thank for reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their club's history.

Werner: "Now I'm moving to the world metropolis of London."

“We achieved a lot together, and I was able to develop perfectly here as a young player and become a first-teamer for the national side, said Werner, who recorded 93 goals and 40 assists in 157 competitive games with RB Leipzig. Now I'm moving to the world metropolis of London. For me, it was clear that my next step would be to go abroad - that has always been my dream. He is very much looking forward to, "this new adventure, the atmosphere and football in England."

Werner has played 29 matches for the national side so far, and has scored 11 goals. In the Bundesliga the 24-year-old has played a combined 220 games for RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart, scoring 89 goals. In the current Bundesliga season, Werner is second on the scoring charts with 26 goals, just behind Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich (31).

created by mmc/erj