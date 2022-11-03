Timo Werner to miss the World Cup in Qatar

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner picked up an ankle injury in his side’s 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening. Scans on Thursday showed that the striker has torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and he will unfortunately be out for the rest of the year. This means that Hansi Flick cannot call upon the services of the 26-year-old at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Germany’s campaign gets underway on the 23rd November against Japan in Group E.

Hansi Flick: “It’s very sad news. I feel really sorry for Timo that he will miss the World Cup that he was so determined to play at. Above all, though, his absence is a big loss for the team. We’ll be losing a superb striker and a real team player who has a great goalscoring record for his country. We wish him a speedy recovery!”

Hansi Flick will name his squad for the World Cup this Thursday at the DFB-Campus in Frankfurt. Germany are also set to take on Oman in their final game before the tournament on 16th November in Muscat.