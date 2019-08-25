Timo Werner extends RB Leipzig contract

Germany international Timo Werner will remain with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old striker has agreed a new contract with last year’s DFB-Pokal finalists until June 30, 2023. His previous contract would have expired in the summer of 2020. This was announced by the Sachsens on Sunday.

"I am glad to have signed new deal with RB Leipzig. Negotiations have been going on for a very long time, but I wanted to be completely sure before I could take the next steps in my career with this club," said Werner. "And for big decisions like this, sometimes you just need a little time, but now I can concentrate on playing with this team and having as successful a season as possible."

Krösche: "A very positive sign"

RB sporting director Markus Krösche says: "We are very pleased that Timo Werner has decided to extend his contract with us and to continue his career with our club. It’s a very positive sign and it highlights our aims. Of course, this was a big decision for him, so we gave him all the time he needed."

Werner has been at Leipzig since 2016 and has racked up in 116 competitive matches to 62 goals and 28 assists so far. For the German national team, the attacker also has 25 international matches and ten goals to his name.

