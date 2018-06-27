to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Timings for DFB-Pokal first round fixtures confirmed

    The German football association (DFB) has confirmed the timings for the first round fixtures of next year’s DFB-Pokal competition. The first round will take place from 17th to 20th August, with 64 teams involved.

    Defending champions Eintracht Frankfurt will play SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball on Saturday 18th August at 15:30 CEST. Their opponents in last year’s final, FC Bayern Munich, will play at the exact same time against SV Drochtersen/Assel to kick off their cup campaign. SV Linx, who not only qualified for the DFB-Pokal but also won promotion to the Oberliga last season, will host 1. FC Nürnberg on Saturday 18th August at 15:30 CEST. Nürnberg have won the Pokal four times in their history, including the inaugural competition back in 8th December 1935, when they beat FC Schalke 04 2-0.

    A total of three games will take place on Friday, 17th August. A further eight will follow the day after at 15:30 CEST on Saturday 18th August, before another three kick off at 20:45 CEST, including FC Hansa Rostock against VfB Stuttgart. On Sunday 19th August, nine games will be played at 15:30 CEST, with another three taking place at 18:30 CEST. The final day of the first round is Monday 20th August, when three games will be played at 18:30 CEST, before SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Borussia Dortmund round try to become the final team to progress to the second round at 20:45 CEST.

    The first round in full

    Friday, 17th August, 20:45 CEST:
    1. FC Schweinfurt vs. FC Schalke 04
    SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC St. Pauli
    1. FC Magdeburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98

    Saturday, 18th August, 15:30 CEST:
    SV 07 Elversberg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
    1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
    1. CfR Pforzheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    SV Linx vs. 1. FC Nürnberg
    Wormatia Worms vs. Werder Bremen
    SV Rödinghausen vs. Dynamo Dresden
    SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
    SV Drochtersen/Assel vs. FC Bayern München
    TuS Dassendorf vs. MSV Duisburg

    Saturday, 18th August, 18:30 CEST:
    TuS Erndtebrück vs. Hamburger SV
    FC Erzgebirge Aue vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
    Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. SV Sandhausen

    Saturday, 18th August, 20:45 CEST:
    FC Hansa Rostock vs. VfB Stuttgart

    Sunday, 19th August, 15:30 CEST:
    BFC Dynamo vs. 1. FC Köln
    Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96
    TSV Steinbach Haiger vs FC Augsburg
    Viktoria Köln vs. RB Leipzig
    1. FC Lok Stendal vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld
    SC Weiche Flensburg vs. VfL Bochum
    SSV Jeddeloh II vs. 1. FC Heidenheim
    TuS RW Koblenz vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
    BSG Chemie Leipzig vs. SSV Jahn Regensburg

    Sunday, 19th August, 18:30 CEST:
    BSC Hastedt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
    TSV 1860 München vs. Holstein Kiel
    FC Carl Zeiss Jena vs. 1. FC Union Berlin

    Monday, 20th August, 18:30 CEST:
    Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Hertha BSC
    FC Energie Cottbus vs. SC Freiburg
    SC Paderborn vs. FC Ingolstadt

    Monday, 20th August, from 20:45 CEST:
    SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. Borussia Dortmund

