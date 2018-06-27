Timings for DFB-Pokal first round fixtures confirmed

The German football association (DFB) has confirmed the timings for the first round fixtures of next year’s DFB-Pokal competition. The first round will take place from 17th to 20th August, with 64 teams involved.
Defending champions Eintracht Frankfurt will play SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball on Saturday 18th August at 15:30 CEST. Their opponents in last year’s final, FC Bayern Munich, will play at the exact same time against SV Drochtersen/Assel to kick off their cup campaign. SV Linx, who not only qualified for the DFB-Pokal but also won promotion to the Oberliga last season, will host 1. FC Nürnberg on Saturday 18th August at 15:30 CEST. Nürnberg have won the Pokal four times in their history, including the inaugural competition back in 8th December 1935, when they beat FC Schalke 04 2-0.
A total of three games will take place on Friday, 17th August. A further eight will follow the day after at 15:30 CEST on Saturday 18th August, before another three kick off at 20:45 CEST, including FC Hansa Rostock against VfB Stuttgart. On Sunday 19th August, nine games will be played at 15:30 CEST, with another three taking place at 18:30 CEST. The final day of the first round is Monday 20th August, when three games will be played at 18:30 CEST, before SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Borussia Dortmund round try to become the final team to progress to the second round at 20:45 CEST.
The first round in full
Friday, 17th August, 20:45 CEST:
1. FC Schweinfurt vs. FC Schalke 04
SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC St. Pauli
1. FC Magdeburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98
Saturday, 18th August, 15:30 CEST:
SV 07 Elversberg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
1. FC Kaiserslautern vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
1. CfR Pforzheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SV Linx vs. 1. FC Nürnberg
Wormatia Worms vs. Werder Bremen
SV Rödinghausen vs. Dynamo Dresden
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
SV Drochtersen/Assel vs. FC Bayern München
TuS Dassendorf vs. MSV Duisburg
Saturday, 18th August, 18:30 CEST:
TuS Erndtebrück vs. Hamburger SV
FC Erzgebirge Aue vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. SV Sandhausen
Saturday, 18th August, 20:45 CEST:
FC Hansa Rostock vs. VfB Stuttgart
Sunday, 19th August, 15:30 CEST:
BFC Dynamo vs. 1. FC Köln
Karlsruher SC vs. Hannover 96
TSV Steinbach Haiger vs FC Augsburg
Viktoria Köln vs. RB Leipzig
1. FC Lok Stendal vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld
SC Weiche Flensburg vs. VfL Bochum
SSV Jeddeloh II vs. 1. FC Heidenheim
TuS RW Koblenz vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
BSG Chemie Leipzig vs. SSV Jahn Regensburg
Sunday, 19th August, 18:30 CEST:
BSC Hastedt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
TSV 1860 München vs. Holstein Kiel
FC Carl Zeiss Jena vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
Monday, 20th August, 18:30 CEST:
Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Hertha BSC
FC Energie Cottbus vs. SC Freiburg
SC Paderborn vs. FC Ingolstadt
Monday, 20th August, from 20:45 CEST:
SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. Borussia Dortmund
