Time for a first win in England

The next international game for the Germany U21s is just around the corner. After a 2-2 draw with France, the team will England tonight (20:45 CET) in Bournemouth. It’s already the 17th meeting with the Young Lions – more than Germany have had with any other team. DFB.de have compiled some stats and facts ahead of the side’s second game of the year.

RECORD: There have already been 16 meetings between Germany U21s and England U21s. The previous results tip slightly in England’s favour, with the Young Lions winning six of the clashes, while Germany have won five. Germany are yet to win in England, however, losing four and drawing two of the six meetings they’ve had there.

THE LAST MEETING: The Germany U21 team is unbeaten in 11 games, amassing a record of nine wins and two draws. The last defeat for Kuntz’s side came in October of 2017, where they were beaten by Norway 3-1.In the last seven games, Germany have scored at least twice. The last time the English side lost was almost exactly two years ago in March 2017. Their opponents? Germany. Nadiem Amiri scored the only goal of the match to give Germany the win.

GOAL GUARANTEE: Germany have managed a goal in 14 of their 16 meetings with England. It was only during two European Qualifiers in October 2006 that the side failed to score. England have had problems with scoring against Germany in recent years. In three of the last five meetings, the Young Lions have failed to find the net.

OPPOSITION FORM: After five wins in a row, England only managed a 1-1 draw against Poland last Thursday. After a setup from Hoffenheim’s Reiss Nelson, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin took the lead in the 13th minute. Sebastian Szymanski then converted a direct free-kick (34’) to give the game its final score.

SQUAD: Eduard Löwen from FC Nürnberg had to bow out with injury for the match against France, however is available again for the game in England. Jani Serra from Holstein Kiel is not able to play, however, due to illness. Ademola Lookman and Reiss Nelson are both players with Bundesliga experience involved in the England squad. Striker Lookman scored five goals in 11 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig.

COACH: While DFB coach Stefan Kuntz has spent most of his career working in professional football, his English counterpart, Adrian Boothroyd, has spent most of his career working with lower-league side Mansfield town. In 2006, the Englishman did coach Watford to promotion to the top flight. Since 2014, he has trained the U19 and U20 English sides and moved up to the U21s in September of 2016.