“Time and rest”: Kimmich undergoes successful operation

FC Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich suffered a lateral meniscus injury in the 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening. The 25-year-old national player was successfully operated on on Sunday, his club stated.

“We’re pleased that the operation went well for Joshua on Sunday,” Germany head coach Joachim Löw told DFB.de. “We hope he recovers quickly but above all that he makes a full recovery. We’ll obviously miss him for the Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain. The most important thing is that he takes the time and rest he needs to get back to full fitness.”

Joshua Kimmich, as well as Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) and Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), will miss the November triple-header – a game against Czech Republic on Wednesday (20:45 CET) as well as Nations League matches against Ukraine on Saturday (20:45 CET) and in Spain on 17th November (20:45 CET). Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) has been called up to the national squad for the first time as a replacement.

Kimmich fell awkwardly and injured his knee in the 34th minute of the 3-2 win in Dortmund after fouling Erling Haaland. “We’re glad that it looks like Joshua will be back in a few weeks,” says Bayern chief sports officer Hasan Salihamidzic. “We’ll support him as well as we can in his recovery.”

created by mmc/ha